Delhi Teenager Raped By 3 Men Posing As Cops Near Kalkaji Mandir

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who posed as policemen inside a park near Kalkaji Mandir here, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the girl went to Kalkaji Mandir with her 17-year-old male friend around 7 pm on Monday.

After offering prayers, the two went to a park near the temple around 7.30 pm, where the three accused, aged around 25 to 30 years, allegedly approached them and claimed to be policemen.

The accused allegedly threatened the two and raped the girl, police said.

A PCR call regarding the alleged rape at the park connecting Kalkaji Mandir and ISKCON Temple was received at 8.45 pm, following which a police team reached the spot, they said.

The girl, a Delhi resident, was taken for medical examination, police said, adding that further legal action is being taken on the basis of her statement.

Police are scanning CCTV footage at the park and the surrounding areas to identify the accused and verify the sequence of events.

They are also making efforts to gather information about people who may have been present in or around the park at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of law, including those of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)