Video: Man Throws 20 kg Plate In Bengaluru Gym, Cult Cancels Membership

A Bengaluru gym incident has sparked a debate over gym etiquette and safety after a man allegedly lost his temper when asked to wait for his turn on a machine. The incident reportedly took place last week at a Cult.fit gym in Indiranagar during a busy period. According to a video shared on social media, the man became angry after other members asked him to share the equipment instead of using it continuously.

He was seen removing 20-kg weight plates from the machine and throwing them forcefully onto the floor. At one point, a plate appeared to be thrown in the direction of a woman, who managed to move out of the way just in time.

The incident reportedly left other gym-goers concerned about their safety. Members seen in the video alleged that the man had refused to alternate sets with them and became aggressive when they asked him to wait.

"So, one member insisted that he needed the space for himself. When we explained to him that everyone was sharing, this is what happened. So, he took a 20 kg plate, and he started throwing it down recklessly. So, that 20 kg plate almost landed on one of us, and we could have been seriously injured," one member said.

They also claimed that the matter had been brought to the attention of the gym's centre manager on multiple occasions, but no immediate action was taken. "One dropped plate is all it takes for someone to get seriously hurt, dude," he added.

Another member further alleged that the man had set up a tripod to record himself at the gym, which they said was against the centre's rules.

"A 20 kg plate thrown recklessly at Cult Indiranagar (6th Main, Bengaluru) landed inches from me during peak hours," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The video has gained significant traction online. Many viewers criticised the man's behaviour, arguing that disagreements over gym equipment should not escalate into actions that could potentially injure other members.

Indiranagar Police responded to the viral clip and said they had initiated legal action against the man. Cult.fit also issued an update, saying it had investigated the incident and cancelled the member's membership.

"We take such incidents, affecting the safety of our members, with utmost seriousness. We have investigated the incident and cancelled the membership of the member involved," their statement read.