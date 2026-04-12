Bengaluru Fitness Trainer Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Blackmail By Married Woman

A 28-year-old gym trainer died by suicide in Bengaluru, with his family alleging blackmail by a married woman.

Dileep, a state-level fitness trainer, died by suicide in his room after returning home late at night. The incident came to light after his sister received an Instagram message from a woman named Yogitha, informing about the tragedy.

Family members broke open the door and found the body.

According to the family, Dileep had come in contact with a 42-year-old married woman at a gym. The acquaintance reportedly turned into a close relationship, and the woman allegedly began blackmailing him for money and property.

The family alleged the issue had earlier reached the police, following which the matter was sorted out mutually in the presence of the woman's husband, but the harassment allegedly continued.

The police and forensics team came to the room and collected evidence. The body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been filed.

Family members have demanded strict action, alleging that constant harassment led to Dileep's death.