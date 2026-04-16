Cigarettes, Goat Liver: Gym Trainer-Turned-Godman's 'Cure' For Devotees

Until four years ago, Rhythm Panchal alias Monty, was a gym trainer. Then, one day, he woke up to be a spiritual healer. Panchal, 37, claimed to have magical powers and exorcise spirits. To 'cure' people, he would ask his devotees for not just money, but also liquor, cigarettes, live chickens, and goat livers.

Panchal, known as 'Monty Baba' among his followers, was arrested by the Dindoshi Police, operating in the Malad (East) area of Mumbai, following complaints by over 60 people.

All About Fake 'Godman'

Panchal operated out of a vacant plot in Malad and held a darbar (court) every Thursday and Saturday from 8 pm to 7 am. He claimed to be possessed by a goddess and lured dozens of women under the guise of helping them bear children.

What caught people's attention was Monty Baba's methods - to exorcise spirits, he would perform 'Aghori' rituals while holding a lit cigarette in his mouth. His demands for expensive liquor, cigarettes, and animal livers gave birth to suspicions among some devotees and locals.

When some of his followers began questioning his rituals or failed to meet his demands for money and goods, he allegedly sent goons to their homes to threaten them. This pushed the victims to seek external help.

The breakthrough occurred when victims approached Advocate Siddharth Sharma, a former BJP corporator, and shared accounts of midnight rituals, sexual exploitation, and financial extortion.

As the word spread that a legal representative was looking into the case, more people came forward to file complaints against the 'godman'.

Based on testimonies and evidence, the police carried out an investigation and found that Panchal was a former gym trainer with no spiritual background. He reportedly pretended to be possessed while smoking to manipulate the vulnerable.

A case has been registered under the Anti-Superstition Act. The police have arrested Panchal, and he will be produced before the court today.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)