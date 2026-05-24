Bengaluru Woman, 26, Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment By In-Laws

A 26-year-old Bengaluru woman allegedly died by suicide after sharing her mobile phone password with her younger sister shortly before her death, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of mental and physical harassment.

This comes at a time when the Twisha Sharma case is still under probe, involving the family of a retired judge. Sharma, a Noida resident, was found dead at her in-laws' house in Bhopal on May 12, five months after she married Samarth Singh, an advocate and the son of retired judge Giribala Singh.

Harassment By Husband, In-Laws

According to the complaint, Lakshmi Priya married Rajesh Aradhya on May 11, 2023, in Mysuru. Rajesh Aradhya is a police constable posted at HAL Police Station in Bengaluru's Marathahalli.

The complainant alleged that after the marriage, Rajesh Aradhya, along with his father Palaksharadhya and mother Bhagyamma, subjected Lakshmi Priya to continuous mental and physical harassment.

Police said Lakshmi Priya later became pregnant and gave birth to a girl child. Following the delivery, she had reportedly stayed at her parental home for nearly six months.

Phone Password Sent Before Death

On May 22, at around 2:31 pm, Lakshmi Priya allegedly sent her mobile phone password through WhatsApp to her younger sister Jayashree. When the family tried contacting her immediately, she did not respond to the calls.

Later, Rajesh Aradhya informed them that Lakshmi Priya had died.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the husband and in-laws under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Dowry Prohibition Act. Further investigation is underway.

Similar Case Reported In Ballari

This also comes after a 24-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging herself in Ballari due to alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Aishwarya had died by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parent's residence in Kampli town of Ballari district on May 17, police said.

Following the incident, her husband, Pradeep Kumar, a veterinarian in the Animal Husbandry Department, was caught, police said.

In her death note, she accused her husband and in-laws of mental torture and also accused them of dowry harassment.

The couple, who had a love marriage, were married for over a year and a half, they added. According to police, due to alleged mental torture by her husband, she left his home and went to her parent's house on May 14.