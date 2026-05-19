Karnataka Woman Dies By Suicide, Alleges Dowry Harassment By Vet Husband

A 24-year-old woman has allegedly died by suicide after facing continuous mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law in Ballari district of Uttar Pradesh. Aishwarya's death was reported from Kampli town, days after a similar case of the death of a newly married woman, Twisha Sharma, left the nation in shock.

According to police, Aishwarya had a love marriage with Pradeep Kumar, a veterinarian in the Animal Husbandry Department.

Her family members alleged that she had faced mental harassment by her husband and mother-in-law since they got married. This also includes accusations of dowry harassment. Despite the alleged harassment by his mother, Kumar failed to support his wife, her family members claimed.

Distressed over the mental torture, Aishwarya reportedly returned to her parental home and hanged herself. She has also left a note mentioning the reason for her suicide, police said.

A case has been registered at the Kampli Police Station, and the husband, Pradeep Kumar, and his mother have been arrested in connection with the case.

This comes at a time when the Twisha Sharma case is still under probe, involving the family of a retired judge, the victim's mother-in-law. Sharma, a Noida resident, was found dead at her in-laws' house in Bhopal a week earlier, five months after she married Samarth Singh, an advocate and the son of retired judge Giribala Singh. Her family members have alleged that she had informed them of mental harassment and domestic violence by her in-laws in the past.