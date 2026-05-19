7-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted After Live Wire Falls On Road In Karnataka

A boy died after coming into contact with a live electric wire that had reportedly fallen onto the road following heavy rain in Karnataka's Kolar city.

The child has been identified as seven-year-old Syed Rehman.

According to reports, the accident took place during a religious death ceremony gathering, where a large number of people had assembled and were eating when the electric shock triggered panic.

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, capturing the moment of the electrocution. Visuals showed the child collapsing after coming into contact with the live wire, after which people present at the spot dragged his body away.

The sight of the motionless child sparked panic among the crowd, with many breaking into chaos at the scene. Three other children, Imran, Jabi and Syed, narrowly escaped death in the incident.

The incident occurred in Pul Shah Mohalla under the limits of Galpet Police Station in Kolar.

Further investigation is underway to acertain the exact cause of the incident, say officials.