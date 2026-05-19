Heated Clash At Karnataka's Badami Cave Temples After Tourist Objects To Staff Wearing Slippers

A heated argument broke out at the historic Menabasidi site in Badami town, Karnataka, after a tourist allegedly objected to an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) staff member entering the monument wearing footwear. The confrontation, captured in a video from the Badami Cave Temples in Bagalkote district, has sparked widespread debate over temple decorum, heritage site regulations, and public conduct.

In the video, the tourist was seen confronting an ASI employee, questioning why she was inside the premises wearing slippers. She also demanded that senior officials address the issue. According to those present, the tourist accused the staff member of disrespecting religious sentiments by walking or sitting inside the temple complex with footwear.

The staff member responded that she was following existing duty instructions and asked the tourist to verify the rules with higher authorities regarding footwear regulations for staff working within the protected monument area. As more people gathered around, the exchange became increasingly emotional. In the video, the staff member appeared visibly distressed and was later seen crying while speaking to her supervisor over the phone.

Watch the video here:

The incident has sharply divided opinion online. Many social media users supported the tourist, arguing that the 6th-century Badami Cave Temples are sacred spaces where everyone, including government staff, should remove footwear to preserve religious sanctity.

Others, however, criticised the manner of the confrontation and accused the tourist of selectively enforcing rules. Several users noted that the tourist herself, other visitors, and even security personnel visible in the video were all wearing footwear in the same area.

Some also noted that the Badami caves function primarily as protected historical monuments rather than active places of worship, making footwear norms less clearly defined. A few, however, claimed that the staff member was wearing shoes in the 'garbha gruha', where footwear is prohibited.

The ASI has not yet issued an official clarification regarding footwear rules or designated footwear-free zones for staff inside the monument complex.