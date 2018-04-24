BJP Picks B Sriramulu To Challenge Siddaramaiah In His 'Back-up' Badami Karnataka elections 2018: Badami in north Karnataka is Siddaramaiah's "Plan B" seat after Chamundeshwari, where he has won five times and lost twice.

Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka elections: B Sriramulu is believed to be close to BJP's BS Yeddyurappa New Delhi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will face BJP parliamentarian B Sriramulu, a key aide of the Reddy brothers, in Karnataka's Badami on the May 12 election.



Badami in north Karnataka is Siddaramaiah's "Plan B" seat after Chamundeshwari, where he has won five times and lost twice. He had reportedly asked the Congress for a safe seat as a backup to Chamundeshwari, where he expects a tough fight.



But with Sriramulu, the Chief Minister has been forced into a second high-stakes battle.



"I am least bothered by who will contest against me there (Badami). Whether it is Sriramulu or Yeddyurappa. I have faith in the voters, they will not leave me," Siddaramaiah said.

Badami is a stronghold of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Kuruba community



Sriramulu is closest aide of Gali Janardhan Reddy - one-third of the Reddy brothers who are credited with helping the BJP win its first-ever state in south India.



The Reddys are involved in several cases concerning rampant illegal mining in Ballari. But after a hiatus while fighting the charges, the brothers are back in the game with the BJP trying pulling no stops to try and wrest another big state from the Congress.



Two of the Reddy brothers have been named party candidates from a region where they have considerable influence.



Mr Yeddyurappa travelled to Badami this morning for what sources believe is a grand show of strength on Siddaramaiah's turf.



Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who accompanied Mr Yeddyurappa, said: "Siddaramaiah, despite being a Chief Minister, is scared, running from Chamundeshwari to Badami, from Badami to Kopar, but he now cannot run away from people. The people will defeat him."



Badami is a stronghold of the Chief Minister's Kuruba community. The constituency has 2.5 lakh voters - 55,000 from the Kuruba community and the rest from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and 25,000 are Muslim. Sriramulu is believed to be highly influential with Scheduled Tribe voters.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will face BJP parliamentarian B Sriramulu, a key aide of the Reddy brothers, in Karnataka's Badami on the May 12 election.Badami in north Karnataka is Siddaramaiah's "Plan B" seat after Chamundeshwari, where he has won five times and lost twice. He had reportedly asked the Congress for a safe seat as a backup to Chamundeshwari, where he expects a tough fight.But with Sriramulu, the Chief Minister has been forced into a second high-stakes battle."I am least bothered by who will contest against me there (Badami). Whether it is Sriramulu or Yeddyurappa. I have faith in the voters, they will not leave me," Siddaramaiah said.Sriramulu, who is also believed to be close to the BJP's presumptive chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, may withdraw from Molakalmuru, where his name had been announced earlier.Sriramulu is closest aide of Gali Janardhan Reddy - one-third of the Reddy brothers who are credited with helping the BJP win its first-ever state in south India.The Reddys are involved in several cases concerning rampant illegal mining in Ballari. But after a hiatus while fighting the charges, the brothers are back in the game with the BJP trying pulling no stops to try and wrest another big state from the Congress.Two of the Reddy brothers have been named party candidates from a region where they have considerable influence.Mr Yeddyurappa travelled to Badami this morning for what sources believe is a grand show of strength on Siddaramaiah's turf. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who accompanied Mr Yeddyurappa, said: "Siddaramaiah, despite being a Chief Minister, is scared, running from Chamundeshwari to Badami, from Badami to Kopar, but he now cannot run away from people. The people will defeat him."Badami is a stronghold of the Chief Minister's Kuruba community. The constituency has 2.5 lakh voters - 55,000 from the Kuruba community and the rest from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and 25,000 are Muslim. Sriramulu is believed to be highly influential with Scheduled Tribe voters. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter