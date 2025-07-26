Siddaramaiah Has Done More For Mysuru Than Iconic King Krishnaraja Wodeyar: Son

Even as talk of a leadership change in Karnataka is yet to completely die down, Congress Member of Legislative Council and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah has given his father a huge endorsement, saying his contributions could be more even than an erstwhile ruler of Mysuru, who is credited with ushering in progressive reforms during the pre-Independence era.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said development works in the Mysuru region taken up by the Congress government during the tenure of his father equal, or are probably even more than, those by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar.

"Apart from the funds allocated during Siddaramaiah's tenure as Chief Minister, Mysuru has not received any significant funding. Our government under Siddaramaiah has carried out as much, if not more, development than what was done during Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar's time. Therefore, the opposition's claim that we have done nothing and are holding the 'Sadhana Samavesha' event here without reason is baseless and hollow," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said.

The remarks came in response to a series of statements made by Karnataka BJP leaders, including state unit president BY Vijayendra, who claimed the event was less about showcasing achievements and more about political manoeuvring.

"The Sadhana Samavesha is not to commemorate the chief minister's achievements or to highlight development in the Mysuru region. It is being used as a tool to threaten the high command," Mr Vijayendra claimed, hinting at internal power tussles within the Congress.

He had also questioned the government's decision to hold such a high-profile event in Mysuru, claiming there was no visible progress in the region to justify it.

At the event, the state government unveiled projects worth over Rs 2,500 crores for Mysuru district.

'Apologise'

Yathindra Siddaramaiah's remarks were criticised by BJP leader R Ashoka who said that, by making the comparison with his father, the Congress leader had insulted King Wodiyar's family.

"Contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodiyar to Old Mysore are immense. He built the KRS (Krishna Raja Sagara) reservoir and provided life-giving water, enabling people to prosper. He also built soap factories, universities, and upheld social justice," Mr Ashoka, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, said.

"Comparing someone who pawned gold jewellery to build a reservoir with those who looted 14 sites in MUDA (a reference to the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority scam) is unacceptable. Yathindra Siddaramaiah has insulted the Maharaja's family and must apologise immediately," he said.