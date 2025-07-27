Comparing Siddaramaiah To Mysuru Maharaja Is Far-Fetched: Ex-Royal BJP MP

In what has turned into a "royal" war of words, BJP MP and titular Maharaja of Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, has strongly objected to Yathindra Siddaramaiah's recent comparison of his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the revered former Maharaja of the Mysore Kingdom.

"Apart from the funds allocated during Siddaramaiah's earlier tenure, Mysuru hasn't received significant funding. Our government has undertaken as much, if not more, development than during Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar's era," Mr Yathindra had earlier said.

Responding to this statement, Mr Yaduveer told NDTV that the comparison was "completely far-fetched" and disconnected from reality.

"Every politician will naturally engage in politics and attempt to consolidate power there's nothing unusual about that," Mr Yaduveer said. "But personally, I feel that comparing today's government to the era of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar is simply unjustifiable. There's no comparison."

He cited rising inflation, widespread price hikes, and a complete lack of fresh developmental activity as key indicators that the present government is falling short.

"The Sadhana Samavesha itself was merely a repackaging of existing schemes, many of them belonging to the previous BJP government or the central government. Even in the 2025 Budget, the same trend continued," he said.

Mr Yaduveer also highlighted the Rs 300 crore Mysuru Airport expansion project, asserting that it had already been sanctioned during the previous Basavaraj Bommai government, and accused the Congress administration of falsely claiming credit.

Referring to his constituency, particularly rural Kodagu, he said no new road projects were being taken up and existing roads remained neglected. "The recent rains have only made the poor condition of the roads more visible. People are seeing for themselves the lack of any tangible development," he remarked.