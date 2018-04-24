Karnataka Election Updates: Yeddyurappa Jr Named As State General Secretary.

Bengaluru: After it was announced that as the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa announced that his son, BY Vijayendra will not be its candidate for the Varuna seat, triggered massive protests by BJP workers in Mysuru, who threatened to resign if Yeddyurappa Junior is not named a candidate today. The sons of the two political veterans running for Karnataka Chief Minister will not face off in the constituency of Varuna in Mysuru. Varuna, a rural area with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as its current legislator, was prepping for weeks for a show down between Mr Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a pathologist by training, and BY Vijayendra, the son of the BJP's presumptive Chief Minister, BS Yeddyurappa.
BJP workers have set a deadline of today for the party high command to give BY Vijayendra a ticket or they would resign from the party and vote for HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). The BJP is yet to announce candidates for Varuna and the Badami seats. Karnataka votes on May 12.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka Elections:
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP's Sop For Yeddyurappa Jr BY Vijayendra As It Refuses Him Karnataka Contest
BS Yeddyurappa's son will not contest the May 12 Karnataka election, the BJP made it clear as announced a youth wing post for BY Vijayendra to appease the father-son combo. Yesterday, angry BJP workers shouted slogans against party chief Amit Shah and broke furniture at a hotel in protest as Yeddyurappa Junior was not named as the BJP candidate in Varuna."
BY Vijayendra, son of BS Yeddyurappa has been named State General Secretary.
Congratulations to Shri BY Vijayendra on his appointment as State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha. His addition will greatly boost the party cadre and strengthen our organisation in the Old Mysuru region.- BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 24, 2018
He will be campaigning extensively for candidates in the Old Mysuru region.
B Sriramulu expected to be BJP candidate for Badami constituency against Siddaramaiah.
No word yet on Varuna seat. The BJP hast to announce a candidate for Varuna. Mr Yeddyurappa has said any candidate fielded from the constituency, currently represented in the assembly by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will win.
Yeddyurappa leaves Mysore with central BJP leaders
Yeddyurappa left Mysore with Javadekar, Muralidhar Rao. All 3 of them expected to be on their way to Badami.
