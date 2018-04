Karnataka Election Updates: Yeddyurappa Jr Named As State General Secretary.

BJP workers hold protest as BS Yeddyurappa's son BS Vijayendra is not chosen as candidate.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka Elections:

After it was announced that as the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa announced that his son, BY Vijayendra will not be its candidate for the Varuna seat, triggered massive protests by BJP workers in Mysuru, who threatened to resign if Yeddyurappa Junior is not named a candidate today. The sons of the two political veterans running for Karnataka Chief Minister will not face off in the constituency of Varuna in Mysuru. Varuna, a rural area with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as its current legislator, was prepping for weeks for a show down between Mr Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a pathologist by training, and BY Vijayendra, the son of the BJP's presumptive Chief Minister, BS Yeddyurappa.BJP workers have set a deadline of today for the party high command to give BY Vijayendra a ticket or they would resign from the party and vote for HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). The BJP is yet to announce candidates for Varuna and the Badami seats. Karnataka votes on May 12.