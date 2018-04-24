BJP's Sop For Yeddyurappa Jr As It Refuses Him Karnataka Contest

The protesting workers gave the party a "deadline" of this morning, threatening mass resignation if the BJP did not name Mr Vijayendra for Varuna. The party clearly didn't buckle.
"Congratulations to BY Vijayendra on his appointment as State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha. His addition will greatly boost the party cadre and strengthen our organisation in the Old Mysuru region," the party announced, adding that he would be campaigning extensively in the Old Mysuru region.
Leaving unresolved chaos for the BJP in Mysuru, Yeddyurappa left for Badami on the last day of nominations for the election.
It is not clear whether the BJP's presumptive chief minister plans to contest from Badami, the second seat from where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress is contesting the polls. Sources say it could be a show of strength at what is Siddaramaiah's "Plan B" seat.
B Sriramulu, a close aide of Yeddyurappa, is likely to be pitted against the Chief Minister in Badami.
Accompanying Yeddyurappa are Prakash Javadekar and Muralidhar Rao, the two central leaders flown to Mysuru last night to handle the party protests over BY Vijayendra.
Last evening, BJP workers broke down, distressed by what they see as a betrayal of their leader.
Varuna, a rural area, is represented currently by the Chief Minister.