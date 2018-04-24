BJP's Sop For Yeddyurappa Jr As It Refuses Him Karnataka Contest Karnataka Polls: Workers gave BJP a "deadline", threatening mass resignation if it didn't name BY Vijayendra for Varuna. The party clearly didn't buckle.

Karnataka Polls: For weeks, BY Vijayendra had camped in Varuna and even started campaigning. Bengaluru: BS Yeddyurappa's son will not contest the May 12 Karnataka election, the BJP made it clear as announced a youth wing post for BY Vijayendra to appease the father-son combo. Yesterday,



The protesting workers gave the party a "deadline" of this morning, threatening mass resignation if the BJP did not name Mr Vijayendra for Varuna. The party clearly didn't buckle.



"Congratulations to BY Vijayendra on his appointment as State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha. His addition will greatly boost the party cadre and strengthen our organisation in the Old Mysuru region," the party announced, adding that he would be campaigning extensively in the Old Mysuru region.

Karnataka polls: BJP workers protested on Monday threatening to quit if BY Vijayendra is not named a candidate.



It is not clear whether the BJP's presumptive chief minister plans to contest from Badami, the second seat from where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress is contesting the polls. Sources say it could be a show of strength at what is Siddaramaiah's "Plan B" seat.



B Sriramulu, a close aide of Yeddyurappa, is likely to be pitted against the Chief Minister in Badami.



Accompanying Yeddyurappa are Prakash Javadekar and Muralidhar Rao, the two central leaders flown to Mysuru last night to handle the party protests over BY Vijayendra.



Last evening, BJP workers broke down, distressed by what they see as a betrayal of their leader.



For weeks, BY Vijayendra had camped in Varuna and even started campaigning, expecting to be pitted against Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah.



Varuna, a rural area, is represented currently by the Chief Minister.



