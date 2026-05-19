Day After Tourist's Death, Elephant That Trampled On Her Dies In Karnataka

A day after a 33-year-old woman tourist was killed in a clash between two elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district, one of the animals involved, Marthanda, died of its injuries.

Marthanda, a 35-year-old male elephant, had suffered severe injuries during a fight with another elephant, Kanjan. The incident had taken place during a bathing session in the Cauvery River at the camp.

Marthanda, weighing around 4,500 kg, had been captured in 2023 from Alur in Hassan district. Kanjan, a 26-year-old elephant captured near Yesalur in Hassan district in 2014, had participated in the Mysuru Dasara festivities on three occasions.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre also expressed sorrow over the death of elephant Martanda.

Calling it an unfortunate and unforeseen tragedy, Khandre said the deaths of both a tourist woman and an elephant in the incident were deeply painful and regrettable.

The same incident had led to the death of a woman tourist. The victim, 33-year-old Chennai resident Jyunesh, was at the Dubare camp watching the elephants being bathed when the clash broke out. During the session, Kanjan attacked Marthanda, and attempts by mahouts to control the animals failed.

As the fight continued, one of the elephants lost balance and fell on the woman. In its effort to stand up, Marthanda trampled her further, leading to her death.

Government Tightens Safety Rules

Following the incident, the Karnataka government has barred visitors from going near elephants at captive elephant camps and ordered stricter safety measures.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre directed officials to ensure that tourists watch elephant bathing only from a minimum distance of 100 feet.

He has also ordered the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to improve visitor safety.

Under the new rules, tourists will no longer be allowed to:

Go near elephants

Take selfies or photographs close to them

Touch elephant trunks

Bathe elephants

Feed them bananas, jaggery or sugarcane

The restrictions have come into effect immediately.