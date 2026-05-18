Tourist Trampled Under Two Fighting Elephants At Karnataka Wildlife Camp

A woman tourist was trampled to death when she came under an elephant which was fighting with another elephant at a wildlife camp in Karnataka's Kodagu district.

33-year-old Chennai resident Jyunesh was at the Dubare elephant camp watching the elephants being bathed when the accident occurred. During the bathing session, an elephant named Kanchan attacked another elephant Marthanda. Mahouts efforts to control the animals failed.

As the fight between the elephants continued, one of them lost balance and fell on the woman. In its continued efforts to stand up, the elephant Marthanda trampled Jyunesh even further.

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has expressed grief over the woman's death.

Khandre also instructed authorities to enforce strict safety protocols around wildlife. He said that even though captive elephants are trained, predicting animal behaviour remains difficult. He directed officials to prevent tourists from touching elephant trunks, standing close for photographs, washing elephants, or feeding them. He further instructed officials to ensure that tourists maintain a safe distance from elephants and other wildlife animals at all times.

Last month, a 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district. Panic spread in the area as the elephant roamed loose through the area for the next few days.

In March, an 80-year-old woman was trampled to death by a tusker near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Villagers said the same tusker had damaged crops in a nearby field earlier that morning.