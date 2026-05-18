No Selfies, Feeding: Karnataka's New Elephant Camp Rules After Tourist Death

Following the death of a tourist at Karnataka's Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu, the state government has barred visitors from going near elephants at captive elephant camps and ordered stricter safety protocols.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed officials to ensure that tourists are allowed to watch elephant bathing only from a minimum distance of 100 feet at all captive elephant camps across Karnataka.

He has also ordered the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for elephant camps to strengthen visitor safety.

What Tourists Can No Longer Do

Under the new directions, tourists will no longer be allowed to:

Go near elephants

Take selfies or photographs standing close to them

Touch elephant trunks

Bathe elephants

Feed them bananas, jaggery or sugarcane

The restrictions come into effect immediately.

The minister instructed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden to enforce the new safety measures.

This comes after the death of a 33-year-old tourist from Chennai at the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district.

Jyunesh was watching elephants being bathed when the incident took place.

During the bathing session, an elephant named Kanchan attacked another elephant, Marthanda. Mahout's efforts to control the animals failed.

As the fight between the elephants continued, one of them lost its balance and fell on the woman. In its continued efforts to stand up, the elephant Marthanda trampled Jyunesh even further.

She died in the incident. Khandre expressed grief over the woman's death.

He said that while captive elephants are trained, their actions cannot always be anticipated, making strict visitor safety protocols essential.

The minister said the state had already prepared safety SOPs for trekking routes under eco-tourism activities, with trekking operations temporarily suspended until proper implementation.