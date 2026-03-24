Karnataka Rolls Out Draft Policy To Curb Student Screen Addiction And Boost Digital Well-Being

In a significant step to address rising concerns over screen addiction among children, the Karnataka government has introduced a comprehensive draft policy aimed at promoting responsible digital use among students. The initiative, developed jointly by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, focuses on improving mental health, emotional balance, and digital awareness in schools.

The policy comes in response to growing evidence that excessive technology use is impacting students' mental and emotional well-being. Studies cited in the draft indicate that nearly 25 percent of adolescents show signs of internet addiction, often linked to anxiety, sleep disturbances, and reduced attention spans.

Targeting students from Classes 9 to 12, along with teachers and parents, the policy outlines a three-pronged approach: government directives to schools, structured teacher training programmes, and active communication with parents. Schools will be required to integrate digital wellness into their curriculum, including lessons on online safety, privacy, cyberbullying, and maintaining a healthy screen-time balance.

A key highlight of the policy is the recommendation to limit recreational screen time to one hour per day outside academic use. Schools are also encouraged to establish Digital Wellness Committees comprising educators, counsellors, parents, and even cybercrime police representatives to monitor digital behaviour and address issues.

The draft further stresses early identification of red flags such as behavioural changes, social isolation, and declining academic performance linked to excessive device usage. Teachers will undergo specialised training to detect these signs and guide students toward appropriate support systems, including counselling.

In addition, the policy promotes offline engagement through mandatory outdoor activities, hobby clubs, and digital detox initiatives such as No-Technology Days and Offline Joy programmes. Schools are also advised to reduce direct communication with students via messaging apps and instead adopt traditional methods like diary systems.

Parents play a crucial role under the framework, with guidelines encouraging device-free family time, structured routines, and open discussions about online safety. The policy also highlights the importance of modelling responsible digital behaviour at home.