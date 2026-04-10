This Detox May Erase 10 Years Of Social Media Brain Damage, Research Finds

A study published in PNAS Nexus recruited 467 participants and asked them to block internet access on their phones for a fortnight. They could still make calls and send texts, and access the web on laptops or tablets, because researchers noted that phone use is uniquely "compulsive and mindless" in a way that desktop browsing simply is not.

The results were remarkable. Daily screen time dropped from 314 minutes to 161 minutes, and participants reported measurable improvements in mood, sustained attention and mental health. "The change in objectively measured sustained attention ability is about the same magnitude as ten years of age-related cognitive decline," the authors wrote, effectively suggesting the detox erased a decade of brain damage.

Even partial compliance helped. Georgetown University's associate professor Kostadin Kushlev confirmed that even a few days of reduced use produced genuine benefits.

A Harvard study published in JAMA Network Open reinforced the findings, showing that just one week off smartphones reduced anxiety, depression and insomnia among participants.

The science lands as legal and political pressure on tech firms reaches a tipping point. A California jury last month ordered Meta and YouTube to pay a young woman 4.7 million Pounds after she became addicted to their platforms. A simultaneous New Mexico case found Meta harmful to children's mental health, resulting in a 295 million Pounds penalty. Both verdicts are under appeal.

The average American now spends four to five hours on their phone daily, reaching for it first thing in the morning and last thing at night. Scientists warn the most vulnerable are those who compare themselves unfavourably to others online, those with sleep disorders, and those using social media to cope with loneliness.

Governments are responding. Massachusetts is edging towards banning under-14s from social media entirely, while Indonesia has already banned access for those under 16. The message from researchers is clear: you do not have to quit forever. But your brain may be quietly begging you to try.