Is Your Phone Your 'Security Blanket'? 5 Signs Attachment Anxiety Is Controlling Your Screen Time

If you are someone who reaches for your phone the moment you feel uneasy or bored, or if it has become an instinct, then you may have a serious problem on your hands. With the rising use of smartphones in India, as per the research in the Computers in Human Behaviour found that over 750 million people are using smartphones, with an average daily screen time exceeding 4.5 hours among the young, the health impacts of this habit are significant. There are several research pieces that suggest there is a core psychological issue in people who become addicted to online content. There are significant cognitive impacts wherein the brain pathways that get rewired, where dopamine is released whenever they see a video, but their critical thinking and analytical skills erode as well.

The high prevalence among youth, adults, and even the elderly poses dangers that can slowly manifest and even lead to severe health impacts. From people developing horns at the back of their skulls to the ability to think originally and creatively, becoming a thing of the past. Currently, new research may offer deep insight into exactly why this occurs and offer the path forward to develop real-world solutions that can be used to restore the thinking capabilities beyond the confines of a screen in the real world.

The Study Findings On Short-Form Video Addiction

The research published in the Frontiers in Psychology has revealed that the cause behind why you may be becoming addicted to doom-scrolling is your ability to develop attachment anxiety to an inanimate digital tool. While people forget that screens are tools that are meant to be used to perform a function, they have successfully managed to overtake the brain and cause behaviour changes that are eroding their emotional, mental, and physical well-being. Here is what the study uncovered:

The study tackles how attachment anxiety manifests in the human brain, with its algorithms that reward engagement and lead to a real-world impact where people become impatient and are unable to pay attention to important tasks.

When attachment anxiety takes over the brain, then people's attention spans lower, and there is a higher chance of phone or video addiction.

Furthermore, sedentary behaviour is becoming common, where people tend to stay stationary in a comfortable environment, mentally absorbed in the digital world.

While it is important to note that certain people are able to control their screen time successfully and limit their online exposure. The fine line or boundaries need to be created to develop a healthy relationship with online content. The differentiator lies in how people should be able to think analytically, creatively, and originally beyond the digital screens, which force conformity.

The study also found that people developed a difficulty in processing human emotions, and there is a direct correlation to compulsive digital usage as well.

Indian teenagers have developing brains, as an individual's emotional regulation isn't fully developed until age 25, as highlighted in the research from the Current Opinion and Behavioural Sciences journal; if digital addiction takes hold, then their brain's ability to differentiate between real human emotions and fake emotions emoted on screen becomes muddled. There are similar patterns that can even impact parent-adolescent relationship quality that strongly predict smartphone addiction.

If the family doesn't have an open, honest, and non-judgmental space to express and process emotions, then the developing child, adult, or even an elderly person is forced to find their escape online.

Also Read: Overlooked And More Aggressive Parkinson's Variant Hits Indians Harder: Study Finds

Young Indians using phones

Photo Credit: Freepik

5 Signs Your Phone Is a 'Security Blanket'

There are five signs that have been flagged that indicate that your phone is a security blanket for your emotions. There are numerous signs, and if you are experiencing them, then you need to consciously take steps to establish a digital hygiene routine that limits your online exposure. In order to preserve your brain function, you need to create a healthy relationship with digital screens, as they are meant to be controlled and used to perform a task, not the other way around.

Constant reassurance seeking, where people are found to check messages or likes.

Difficulty focusing without a phone nearby, as people's brains switch into an anxiety mode when the device is not nearby.

Using the phone to escape negative emotions, which need to be processed and dealt with in a healthy manner.

Feeling anxious when separated from the device is common among teenagers and children who shouldn't be using digital devices in the first place during their developmental years.

A decline in academic or work performance due to screen time, as the brain needs to rest, and short-form video content is sending your brain on a roller coaster of dopamine, where you can start developing a tendency to take less pleasure in activities that you found engaging and mentally stimulating.

Why This Matters For Indians

India is a land of cultural diversity where strong bonds need to have established healthy boundaries. To avoid creating a hostile environment where emotional manipulation thrives, and the inability of parents to connect in an emotionally honest way to their children can force them to seek validation via phones.

Studies published in BMC Health, Front Psychiatry, Psychology Research and Behaviour Management, and many more, all show that smartphone overuse in India is linked to poor parent-child relationship quality and higher anxiety levels.

Urban youth are more prone due to social media exposure, while the access to high-tech expansion for rural youth by cheap data plans is pushing them on a similar path.

Also Read: Obesity, Diabetes And Digital Addiction Rising In India: Economic Survey 2025-26 Healthcare Insights

Coping Strategies To Deal With Short-Form Video Addiction

Brain research studies all point to listening to your brain, and through simple coping strategies, you can deal with short-form video addiction effectively. Here is how you can do so to make your brain function better:

Mindfulness means you need to stop looking at your phone first thing in the morning and instead look at natural sunlight, do a couple of exercises to stimulate healthy brain activity, and live in your body instead of on the phone.

Establish a digital detox where you take short breaks from phone use or have complete screen-less days during the week to give your brain complete rest.

Family engagement is necessary to strengthen parent-adolescent dialogue that can reduce digital dependency.

Policy push where students in Indian schools aren't allowed digital devices and a return to the screen-less imparting of knowledge, so their developing brains can actually absorb the information and store it effectively.

Your phones can feel like "security blankets", but awareness of attachment anxiety is key. If you find yourself attaching yourself emotionally to your phone, you need to prioritise your emotional well-being. Digital access should be balanced for educational purposes in visual media with the emotional well-being of people across the age demographic.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.