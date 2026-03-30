Overlooked And More Aggressive Parkinson's Variant Hits Indians Harder: Study Finds

Parkinson's disease is widely recognised as a progressive neurological disorder marked by tremors, stiffness and slow movement. However, emerging research from India suggests that a lesser-known and often overlooked group of conditions, called atypical Parkinsonism, may be affecting patients more severely than previously understood. A recent study led by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, highlights how these variants are frequently misdiagnosed and poorly managed, especially in Indian populations. Unlike classical Parkinson's disease, atypical Parkinsonian disorders progress more rapidly, respond poorly to standard treatments and often lead to earlier disability.

Because their symptoms initially mimic Parkinson's, they are commonly overlooked in clinical practice. This delay in diagnosis can significantly worsen outcomes. Experts say the findings are particularly important for India, where awareness, access to neurological care and early diagnostic tools remain limited. With the burden of neurodegenerative diseases rising due to ageing populations, understanding these variants is critical. The study underscores the urgent need to distinguish these conditions early, improve clinical recognition and develop targeted therapies tailored to Indian patients.

What Is Atypical Parkinsonism?

Atypical Parkinsonism refers to a group of neurological disorders that resemble Parkinson's disease but have distinct underlying causes and clinical progression.

These include:

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

Multiple system atrophy (MSA)

Corticobasal degeneration (CBD)

Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB)

According to research published in peer-reviewed journals, these conditions are typically more aggressive, progress faster and have poorer survival outcomes compared to classic Parkinson's disease. They also tend to respond poorly to levodopa, the standard treatment for Parkinson's, making management more challenging.

Key Findings From The NIMHANS Study

The NIMHANS research focuses on understanding the progression and impact of atypical Parkinsonism in Indian patients, an underrepresented group in global neurological studies.

Key insights include:

Faster disease progression compared to typical Parkinson's disease

Higher disability burden in early stages

Diagnostic delays due to symptom overlap with Parkinson's

Limited treatment response, leading to poorer outcomes

The study highlights that these disorders are often "Parkinson's mimickers," making it difficult for clinicians to distinguish them early. Researchers are using advanced tools such as genetic analysis, neuroimaging and biomarker studies to better characterise these conditions and identify early warning signs.

Why Indian Patients May Be More Affected

One of the most significant concerns raised by the study is that Indian patients may face a disproportionate burden due to several systemic and biological factors:

Late Diagnosis: Limited awareness and access to specialists often mean patients are diagnosed at more advanced stages. Underrepresentation In Research: Indian populations are underrepresented in global Parkinson's research, limiting understanding of genetic and environmental risk factors. Environmental Exposures: Studies suggest exposure to pesticides and toxins may play a role in neurodegenerative diseases in India. Healthcare Gaps: A shortage of neurologists and diagnostic infrastructure contributes to delays in identifying atypical variants.

The Challenge Of Misdiagnosis

A major issue with atypical Parkinsonism is that its early symptoms, such as tremors and stiffness, closely resemble those of Parkinson's disease. However, as the disease progresses, distinguishing features emerge:

Early balance problems and frequent falls

Speech and swallowing difficulties

Cognitive decline

Autonomic dysfunction (blood pressure, bladder issues)

Because these symptoms appear later, patients are often initially treated for Parkinson's disease, delaying appropriate care.

Why Early Detection Matters

Early diagnosis can significantly improve patient outcomes by:

Allowing better symptom management

Avoiding ineffective treatments

Helping patients and families plan care

Enabling enrolment in clinical trials

The NIMHANS study aims to develop biomarkers and diagnostic models that can identify these conditions earlier and more accurately.

Broader Implications For India

India is witnessing a steady rise in neurodegenerative disorders due to increasing life expectancy. Parkinson's disease is already the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's, and atypical variants add to this burden. Experts warn that without improved diagnostic systems and awareness, atypical Parkinsonism could become a significant public health challenge.

There is also a need for:

More India-specific research

Training for clinicians to recognise early signs

Investment in neurological care infrastructure

Public awareness campaigns

The NIMHANS study sheds light on a critical but often overlooked aspect of Parkinson's disease, atypical Parkinsonism. With faster progression, limited treatment options and higher disability, these conditions pose a serious challenge, particularly in India. The findings highlight an urgent need for early diagnosis, improved awareness and targeted research focused on Indian populations. As science advances, identifying these variants sooner could help reduce suffering, improve quality of life and pave the way for more effective treatments.

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