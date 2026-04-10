Does Your Daily Dairy Intake Affect Parkinson's Risk? Neurologist Explains

Milk has long been considered a staple of a healthy diet, valued for its calcium and protein content. But a recent study has sparked debate by suggesting a possible link between higher milk consumption and Parkinson's Disease. So, should you be worried? Experts say the answer is not so straightforward. A recent meta-analysis published in the Journal of Public Health, analysing data from over six lakh participants, found that individuals with higher milk consumption had about a 20 to 21 percent increased risk of Parkinson's disease.

What The Study Found

According to Dr Avinash Kulkarni, Consultant Neurologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospitals, Kengeri, Bangalore, "The study suggests a modest association between higher milk consumption and an increased risk of Parkinson's disease. However, these findings should be understood with caution because they are not directly linked to a cause-and-effect relationship." He adds that the trend appeared slightly stronger among men, although the reasons for this remain unclear.

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Does This Apply To All Dairy Products?

Interestingly, the association was not observed with other dairy products. "There are no such connections found between other dairy products, such as yoghurt and cheese," says Dr Kulkarni. "This indicates that specific components in milk may need further study rather than generalising all dairy products," he adds. This suggests that the potential risk, if any, may be linked to particular elements in milk rather than dairy as a whole.

Possible Explanations Behind The Link

Researchers are still trying to understand why such an association might exist. One possible factor is the Gut-Brain Axis, which highlights how diet influences gut bacteria and, in turn, brain health. "Dietary choices can affect gut microbiota, which may influence neurological health," Dr Kulkarni explains. Other hypotheses include the presence of contaminants in milk, certain bioactive molecules that may affect brain function. However, none of these theories have been conclusively proven.

Why The Findings Need Caution

It is important to understand that this research is observational in nature. That means it can show associations but cannot prove that milk directly causes Parkinson's disease. "Multiple factors such as genetics, lifestyle habits, and environmental exposure play a role in the development of Parkinson's disease," Dr Kulkarni notes. This means milk consumption alone is unlikely to determine risk.

Should You Stop Drinking Milk?

At this stage, experts do not recommend eliminating milk or dairy from your diet. "There is no clinical recommendation to avoid dairy altogether. Milk and dairy products remain important sources of nutrition, particularly for calcium and protein," says Dr Kulkarni. Instead, the focus should be on balance.

What Matters More For Brain Health

Rather than focusing on a single food item, overall dietary patterns are far more important. "The focus should be on moderation and maintaining a balanced diet. A diverse intake including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats is more relevant for long-term brain health," he adds. A healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity, good sleep, and stress management also plays a crucial role.

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The Need For More Research

Experts stress that more studies, especially in Indian populations, are needed before drawing firm conclusions. "Further research is needed to better understand these associations before making any definitive dietary guidelines," Dr Kulkarni emphasises. The link between milk consumption and Parkinson's disease is still not fully understood. While some studies suggest a modest association, there is no clear evidence of cause and effect. For now, there is no reason to eliminate milk from your diet. A balanced approach, focused on moderation and overall nutrition, remains the best strategy for protecting long-term brain health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.