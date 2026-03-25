Boy Reveals NEET Aspirant Sister Spends 10 Hours A Day Talking To AI Chatbots: 'Situation Beyond Repair'

With artificial intelligence (AI) tools becoming smarter, a growing number of Gen Z individuals with smaller social networks are relying on chatbots to mitigate feelings of isolation. In one such case, a 17-year-old boy spotted his sister, 21, spending nearly 10 hours a day talking to AI chatbots. The teenage brother said his sister, who has been preparing for NEET, had been constantly involved with the chatbot for the last seven to eight months.

"I noticed since last 7-8 months she is always on her phone. Even during lectures, she is on her phone chatting with AI bots. She is mostly at home, so she is kind of lonely," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"Her average screentime is like 9-10 hours, mostly on these apps. She has a crush on a singer and keeps doing his roleplays. She concerns me, but it's sooo awkward and intimate. I don't know how to bring this up."

The boy revealed that his sister had only begun studying for the medical entrance exam 15 days ago and highlighted her erratic behaviour with him.

"She crashes out really often and hits or beats me over little things. She's so messed up, I feel sorry for her, and I have also started to hate her in a way. Her situation is beyond repair. Addressing it is so awkward for me. I don't know what to do or to even do anything at all to be honest."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Talk To Her'

As the post went viral, social media users advised the brother to talk to her maturely so that she understands that there was a problem that needed sorting out.

"Try and talk to her. Constant failures have made her numb, it seems. She is mentally exhausted. Make her do something else," said one user, while another added: "You need to approach her and talk to her about this like a mature man otherwise she'll ruin this attempt and might end up regretting this after a few weeks."

A third commented: "How do people even talk with AI? When I ask ChatGPT something, it does so much unnecessary glazing, "You're absolutely right", blah blah, it feels so cringe."

A fourth said: "Go cold turkey. Seriously. Tell her to throw the phone away. It'll be difficult in the beginning, like an addict showing withdrawal symptoms, but that's the ONLY way. Tell her to go for a run or a walk in the morning every day without fail. If she has friends, tell her to call her friends, not text."