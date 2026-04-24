Gen Alpha Teens Are Preferring AI Girlfriends Over Real Ones

Nerves and the awkwardness of teenage romance make it one of the most memorable phases of life. While most clumsy teenagers manage to find their way after a while, the Gen Alpha might be depriving itself of the first-date jitters by choosing something entirely digital. Many teens are now turning to LLM-driven chatbots as their "go-to" partners, choosing AI companions over the unpredictability of human dating.

According to research by Male Allies UK, around 20 per cent of boys aged 12 to 16 knew a friend who was 'dating' an AI chatbot. As many as 85 per cent admitted to having spoken to one, while over a quarter preferred the attention and connection they received from the chatbots over real girls.

Over half of the boys, approximately 58 per cent, stated that AI relationships were easier because they could control the conversation. 36 per cent said they preferred speaking to AI chatbots over family and friends. For them, the digital girlfriends provide a level of reliability that humans often can't match. The AI chatbots never cancel plans, they don't argue, and they always text back immediately.

Lee Chambers, founder of Male Allies UK, told HuffPost that talking to chatbots could feel sociable, but in reality, it was making the Gen Alpha teens more isolated.

"As parents we didn't grow up with chatbots, and so we're left in the dark on whether they are harmless or dangerous," said Chambers, adding: "What we do know is that spending time online can feel sociable but can actually be incredibly isolating. The main problem with developing a relationship with an AI chatbot is that it means that you are spending that time speaking to technology instead of building real-life connections."

Chambers said AI chatbots were submissive by default, as they attempted to reassure and reaffirm the thoughts of its users so that they could continue using the technology.

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AI And Romantic Relationships

The Gen Alpha is not the only one smitten by AI chatbots. Last year, a man named Chris Smith left his real-life partner, the mother of his two-year-old child, for OpenAI's ChatGPT. Smith initially used the chatbot to help him mix music, but things soon escalated when he enabled the voice mode and programmed the chatbot, named Sol, to flirt with him.

When Smith's conversation with the chatbot was about to hit the 100,000-word limit, which would have automatically triggered a reset, he decided to propose to it. While Smith cried happy tears after receiving a yes, his real-life partner, Sasha Cagle, was left wondering where her relationship went wrong.