Free Medicine Programme For Haemophilia Patients Rolled Out In Karnataka

Karnataka government launched 'Kusuma Sanjeevini' programme under which patients suffering from haemophilia will be provided treatment at no cost. ​Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the decision to provide free medicines to haemophilia patients has given him a deep sense of fulfilment.​ He was speaking at the Kusuma Sanjeevini (Haemophilia) programme held at the U.R. Rao Auditorium in Bengaluru, which was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.​ Dinesh Gundu Rao said haemophilia is a rare blood-clotting disorder predominantly seen in males. While women are less affected, they act as carriers and can pass the condition genetically to their children.​

He said there are about 2,600 haemophilia patients in the state, many of whom face difficulties in accessing timely treatment. Children suffering from this disease were often unable to study or play properly and were pushed away from mainstream social life.​

He explained that there is no permanent cure for the disease. Until now, patients required injections into the veins two to three times a week for life, which was particularly challenging in young children. ​

However, with advances in science, a new Monoclonal Antibody treatment is now available. This injection is administered under the skin and helps prevent physical deformities and disabilities in patients.

​He described it as a miracle of modern science.​

He said the injection needs to be given only once a month, enabling patients to live normal lives like everyone else. The treatment has already been tested on 200 patients. The state government has sanctioned Rs 45.55 crore for the programme, including Rs 17 crore specifically for the new medicine. The cost of treatment per patient is approximately Rs 5 lakh per year.​

He added that free 108 ambulance services would also be provided to support haemophilia patients. The new medicine, Emicizumab, provided by Roche Pharma India, along with free ambulance services, will help haemophilia patients lead a more socially active life and enjoy a better quality of life.​

Speaking about haemophilia, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that Haemophilia is a serious illness, and that patients, researchers, and doctors have gathered here today. ​

“This is a special day. It is our conviction that your lives should be strengthened. No child or person desires such diseases; it is the law of nature. It is not the fault of the children or their parents,” he said.​

"Dinesh Gundu Rao has informed that one injection per month costs about Rs 50,000, and they incur expenses of Rs 5 lakh per patient annually. Let the expenditure be there; it is not an issue. Those affected by this disease should not feel helpless. Considering the financial difficulties faced by parents, the government has decided to step in,” he said.​

He said parents would no longer have to worry about spending Rs 50,000 every month on treatment. ​

“Health ensures prosperity. With great joy, your government stands with you always. Do not lose hope at any time. This Congress government will stand with you at every step,” Shivakumar said.

