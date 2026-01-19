Karnataka Considering Holding Local All Body Polls At One Go: DK Shivakumar

The Karnataka government has said it is considering conducting all local body elections, including the civic polls in Bengaluru, at one go.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar made the statement here on Monday.

With regard to the GBA elections, the draft voters' list was released on Monday.

Asked about when the municipal elections might be held, Shivakumar said: "The court has issued its directions. Our government is committed to the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments. Power must be given to the youth and a new generation must come into leadership."

At present, 369 wards have been created from five municipal corporations in Bengaluru.

Discussions are also underway on bringing the outskirts of Bengaluru under municipal limits.

"Our government has decided to conduct district and taluk panchayat elections. The Chief Minister and ministers have stated that the reservation-related issues connected to these elections will be resolved. Many have suggested that gram panchayat elections should also be held on party symbols, but no decision has been taken on that yet. There is a consideration to hold all these elections at one go," Shivakumar stated.

Asked about the use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines in these local body elections, he said: "I have also received information in this regard. This is a matter that comes under the State Election Commission. There is nothing wrong in using ballot papers. More important than the mode of election is that voting takes place."

"The draft voters' list has now been released and we have already made arrangements with booth-level agents (BLAs). If the name of any voter has been left out of the list, they must be given another opportunity and their right must be ensured. We will not interfere in the functioning of officials. The Election Commission will function within the existing legal framework," Shivakumar said.

When asked whether ballot papers were being used due to a lack of confidence in the Central Election Commission, he said, "Who are we to conduct elections? Elections are conducted by the Election Commission. The State Election Commission does not come under the control of our government. It will decide what needs to be done on its own."

When asked about BJP leaders criticising him for cancelling his Davos trip for political reasons, he said, "There is some merit in what they are saying. I will not say it is wrong. Ask this question again tomorrow morning."

