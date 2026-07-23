"No Fancy Cars, No Branded Clothes": Bengaluru Millennial Couple's 5 Money Rules Strikes A Chord Online

When it comes to money, everyone has different priorities. Some prefer to save and invest for the future, while others believe in making the most of the present, choosing to spend on experiences, travel, or personal interests rather than delaying gratification. Most people, however, try to strike a balance between planning for tomorrow and enjoying life today. A Bengaluru couple has gone viral after sharing the five financial rules they follow while managing a household with a toddler, a dog, and two full-time jobs. Their approach, which focuses on shared responsibility, long-term planning, and spending on what matters most, has resonated with many people online.

Megha and Shubham outlined their money rules in a video posted on their joint Instagram account, @the12absproject, where they explained the financial philosophy that guides their family. Their first principle is to spend on comfort and quality of life rather than status symbols. Instead of buying luxury cars, designer clothing, or expensive jewellery, they prefer to invest in the home and residential community where they spend most of their time and are raising their daughter.

The couple also prioritises experiences over material possessions. They make it a point to plan an international holiday every summer, take several staycations during the year, and regularly visit their parents, especially during festivals.

Their third rule is to treat health and fitness as essential investments. They believe spending on clean eating, quality products and gym memberships today can help reduce healthcare costs in the future.

Watch the video here:

Another key principle is to increase their investments every year. They focus on building wealth by planning both short-term and long-term financial goals, placing greater importance on the growth of their investment portfolio than on outward displays of wealth.

Finally, the couple divides both their expenses and financial responsibilities. Megha manages fixed monthly costs such as rent, utility bills, and domestic staff salaries, while Shubham takes care of variable expenses, including groceries, travel, and credit card bills.

The couple said these financial rules are not meant to be universal but are simply the approach that has worked best for their family.