Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Five Financial Plans To Give Her Lifelong Security

Mother's Day Best Gifts: Mother's Day is often about flowers, dinners, and photos. But this year, many families are thinking differently. What if the gift could outlive the day? What if it could secure your mother's tomorrow?

Financial planners and real estate experts say the Mother's Day gift need not be symbolic. It could be structural. It could create income. The best gift, they say, builds assets, protects health, gives dignity in old age.

"As an actuary, I assess risk for a living," says Bhavna Verma, Chief & Appointed Actuary at IndiaFirst Life Insurance. "As a mother and as a daughter, I've learnt that the financial questions women face during and after their earning years are remarkably similar. Every mother deserves a plan. Every daughter and son can help build one."

Here are the financial schemes experts say you can consider buying for your mother.

Guaranteed income for life: Annuity plans are among the simplest ways to ensure lifelong income. Bhavna Verma says women, on average, outlive their partners and often their savings. Immediate annuities start payouts instantly. Deferred annuities pay higher income later. Both ensure that your mother never has to depend on anyone for monthly expenses.

If your mother is below 60, income-cum-protection plans that combine life cover with guaranteed income can also work well.

Build her retirement corpus if she never built one: Many mothers put family first and retirement later. Retirement or pension savings plans allow children to step in and create a dedicated retirement fund over time. This ensures financial comfort in later years, especially for women who took career breaks or retired early.

Protect her from medical inflation: Medical emergencies can erase savings quickly. Verma suggests adding your mother to your employer-sponsored health insurance, which usually offers higher coverage for parents at lower cost. A super top-up plan for senior mothers can further shield savings from large hospital bills.

Secure her future through your own term plan: A simple but often ignored step. Taking a term insurance plan on your own life and naming your mother as nominee, if she is financially dependent on you, ensures she remains financially secure in case of unforeseen events.

For working mothers, secure children and health: For mothers who are earning and raising children, Verma says child education plans, term insurance, and comprehensive health insurance with a super top-up are critical. "If she earns, she insures," she says.

Buy property in your mother's name: Real estate experts say this is one of the smartest financial gifts today. Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, says financial gifting is changing into intergenerational wealth creation.

Buying property in the mother's name offers multiple advantages at once. Women homebuyers get stamp duty concessions of 1-2% in many states. On a mid-sized urban property, this can mean savings of Rs 1-2 lakh. Banks also offer interest rate discounts of 0.05%-0.10% for women borrowers. Over long tenures, this becomes meaningful.

There are also tax benefits under Sections 80C and 24(b) when mothers are co-owners and co-borrowers. Shiv Garg, Director, Forteasia Realty Pvt Ltd, points to Delhi, where stamp duty for women is around 4% compared to 6% for men. On a Rs 1 crore property, this is a Rs 2 lakh difference.

He adds that in parts of Haryana such as Bahadurgarh, Jind, Yamunanagar, and Rohtak, property purchases in women's names are rising because of these benefits and improving infrastructure that can drive capital appreciation.

Don't rely on one investment alone: Gunjan Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments, says while property is powerful, it should be part of a mix. She suggests combining real estate with small savings and market-linked options such as SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, POMIS, NPS, fixed deposits, and SIP mutual funds. This creates both income and long-term wealth stability for working and non-working women.

Financial Inclusion Begins At The Grassroots

Financial security is not only about products. It is also about access. Rajeev Shukla, Business Head - Business Correspondent, says women have always managed household finances with discipline, but their participation in the formal financial ecosystem remains limited at the grassroots.

Programmes like BC Sakhi are helping change this by enabling women to deliver banking and financial services within communities. Greater participation of women in the Business Correspondent network improves trust, accessibility, and financial awareness, especially in underserved regions.

This Mother's Day, the idea is simple. Do not just gift. Plan.