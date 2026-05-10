"MK Stalin Persuaded Allies": DMK On How Vijay Got A Majority

Actor-turned-politican Vijay will be elevated to Tamil Nadu's top post after outgoing Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin persuaded allied to join hands with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), DMK spokesperson A Sarvanan said.

"Congratulations to the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Vijay. He is able to become the chief minister with the help of DMK allies. Our leader MK Stalin does not want a constitutional crisis and he persuaded allies (to join hands with the TVK) after extensive consultations," Sarvanan added.

Hitting out at the Congress, which was among the first parties to switch from INDI alliance partner DMK to lend their support to the TVK, Sarvanan said the party won the five seats they bagged in the state Assembly polls only because of the hard work put in by the Stalin-led party's cadres on ground.

On Saturday night, a week of uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu came to an end, with the TVK garnering support it needed after it ended up as the single largest party at 108 seats but remained shy of the majority mark by 10 seats.

The breakthrough came as Vijay finally managed to secure the support of four MLAs of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Saturday. He then went to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in as many days to discuss government formation.

He submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party. He has also submitted letters received from the Congress, CPI, CPI-M, VCK and IUML extending their support to form the government under his leadership.

The Governor then appointed Vijay as CM and invited him to form the state Cabinet and asked the TVK chief to face the vote of confidence on or before May 13.

Vijay will take oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at 10 am on Sunday at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. His will be the first non-DMK, non-AIADMDK government in nearly 70 years.