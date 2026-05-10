5 Days, 4 Meetings Later, Vijay's Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Today

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay took five days, four meetings with the governor and multiple rounds of coalition talks with potential partners to stitch together the number for the first non-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and non-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu in nearly 60 years.

Vijay's party, which was formed two years ago, came first in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections this week, winning 108 of the state's 234 seats but failing to get the majority mark of 118.

Vijay's Attempts To Form Government

Vijay received support from the Congress, a DMK ally which has five MLAs, and met Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday, staking claim to form the government. He, however, was told that he needed more support.

TVK chief Vijay with Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday

After holding discussions with other parties, the 51-year-old actor-politician met the governor again on Thursday but could not convince him that he has the numbers to form the government.

"During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the government, has not been established," Lok Bhavan said in a statement after the meeting.

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In a major boost to his efforts to form a government, Vijay received the support of the two Left parties -- the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) -- on Friday, which had won two seats each.

Since Vijay was elected from two constituencies and will have to vacate one seat, the alliance's total stood at 116, two still short of the magic number of 118 legislators required for a simple majority.

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Vijay met the governor again on Friday evening but couldn't fulfil his condition of providing written support of at least 118 MLAs.

Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government on Friday

The CPI and CPI (M), each having two seats, extended their support to the actor-politician-led party after day-long deliberations.

Another DMK ally, Thol Thirumavalavan's Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), on Saturday then announced the support for Vijay, taking the tally to 118. Another constituent of the DMK-led alliance, the Indian Union Muslim League, which won two seats, said it would back Vijay, taking his coalition to a relatively comfortable 120 MLAs.

Vijay's 4th Meeting With Governor

After VCK's and IUML's announcements, Vijay, on Saturday evening, rushed to the Lok Bhavan (governor's official residence) and presented Arlekar letters from parties pledging unconditional support.

Congress' Tamil Nadu chief K Selvaperunthagai and CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam also accompanied Vijay.

The governor was convinced after about an hour-long talk and appointed Vijay as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Arlekar also asked Vijay to seek the vote of confidence on or before May 13.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with TVK chief at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday

The Lok Bhavan said that Vijay will take the oath at 10 am on Sunday at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.