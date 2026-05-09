Vadai, Halwa, Coffee: What Vijay, Allies Were Served At Big Lok Bhavan Meet

After days of political deadlock and repeated meetings with Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar, TVK chief Vijay, on Saturday, arrived at Lok Bhawan with letters of support from 120 MLAs and left with the formal invitation to form the government.

But inside the Governor's residence, alongside coalition math and constitutional discussions, there were also trays of snacks and even video calls to family members.

Vadai, Halwa, And Coffee At Lok Bhavan

According to sources, Vijay and alliance leaders, including the Congress Tamil Nadu Chief K Selvaperunthagai, were served vadai, halwa and coffee during the meeting at Lok Bhavan.

Sources said the atmosphere inside was cordial despite uncertainty surrounding the government formation process over the previous few days.

Even after the formal discussions concluded, Vijay reportedly remained inside Lok Bhavan for nearly an hour.

Sources said he personally waited to receive the official appointment letter from the Governor before leaving the premises.

This was Vijay's fourth meeting with the Governor in as many days.

Earlier, the actor-turned-politician met the Governor on Friday to stake his claim to form the government.

At the time, sources in the Governor's office stated that Vijay had not yet been invited to take the oath as Chief Minister because he had not proven the support of 118 MLAs.Previously, Vijay and Arlekar met on Wednesday and Thursday. On both occasions, the Governor dismissed the claim, maintaining that the TVK leader did not yet have the required support in the House.

This time, though, the meeting also reportedly included lighter moments once the government formation process had been finalised.

According to sources, some alliance leaders made video calls to family members and asked Vijay to briefly speak to their children.

Swearing-In On Sunday

Vijay is now scheduled to take the oath as Chief Minister at 10 am on Sunday.

The development marks a defining moment for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which was formed just two years ago and is now set to lead the state government.