Techie Earning Rs 7 Lakh A Month Says It Still Isn't Enough

A young IT professional's decision to work two jobs-one by day and another by night-has sparked a wider conversation about money, family time, and what a "good life" really means. In a video shared by personal finance coach and wealth manager Anshuman Sharma, a 29-year-old man named Rohit spoke about working 16 hours a day across two roles: one for an Indian company during the day and another for a US firm at night. He said the pressure to provide for his family pushed him into this routine, as he was the only member of his family who had the opportunity to pursue higher education.

Rohit shared that his combined monthly income from both jobs is around seven lakh rupees. Despite this healthy income, he admitted to feeling constant financial anxiety. He recently became a father, bought a car and purchased a two BHK flat worth Rs 85 lakh. His monthly outgoings include a home loan EMI of Rs 60,000, a car EMI of Rs 28,000 and other household expenses of around Rs 1.3 to 1.4 lakh.

When asked about his savings, Rohit revealed he had Rs 70 lakh in mutual funds, two lakh rupees in stocks and Rs 10 lakh in a fixed deposit, adding up to more than Rs 80 lakh at just 29 years of age.

Watch the video here:



Sharma pointed out that Rohit had no loans during his wedding, owns two properties and has savings equal to four years of his expenses. He questioned why Rohit still felt the need to work such long hours and sacrifice time with his newborn child.

Rohit explained that his goal was to save seven to eight crore rupees over the next five to six years, after which he planned to leave his day job and continue only with the night job.

Sharma's response was simple but thought provoking. He asked Rohit to consider whether saving two lakh rupees a month instead of four lakh rupees a month, while spending time with his child during these early years, was worth retiring at 45 instead of 38 or 39. He said that if the answer was yes, Rohit could consider stepping back from one job straight away.

The video has struck a chord with viewers online, many of whom say it reflects the quiet struggle of high earning professionals who trade time with loved ones for financial security they may never fully enjoy.