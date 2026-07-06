Woman's Mid-30s Realisation About Prioritising Herself Sparks Debate

Many people devote years to their jobs, often putting their own priorities aside in the process. Now, an Instagram post by Shirin Rai Bhardwaj is drawing attention online after she shared a personal realisation about treating herself with the same commitment she gives to her work.

The text displayed on the video read, "My big mid-30s realisation."

In a video posted on Instagram, Shirin reflected on a lesson she learnt after turning 34. She said that this year, when she turned 34, she had a massive realisation that her life would change when she started treating herself the way she treated her work and her employer, with complete focus and as a non-negotiable priority.

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She added that the best version of herself should go to her first and said this change had already been a complete game-changer because the decisions she had made since then were the best things she could have done for herself. She also said she did not know why she had waited so long and described it as her big mid-30s realisation, adding that if something did not make the heart sing and instead made it sink, it should be let go.

In the caption, Shirin explained that many of the skills people use to succeed at work could also improve their personal lives if they applied them with the same level of commitment.

She wrote that the things that make people great at their jobs can make their whole lives better, including prioritisation, budget discipline, strategic thinking and the ability to delegate.

However, she said many people put all these skills into work and then treat their personal lives as an afterthought. She explained that while she would triple-check a presentation as if it were non-negotiable and carefully monitor every rupee of her team's budget, she would not show the same discipline with her own workout schedule or finances.

She added that she would often think three steps ahead for everyone except herself, and said she was now changing that by applying everything she had learnt over 15 years in the corporate world to her own life.

Social Media Reaction

The post received many supportive comments from people who said they could relate to her experience and saw themselves in her words.

One user commented, "Can't agree more."

Another user noted, "Totally agree."