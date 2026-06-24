Dubai Woman Redefines Success At 41: 'Became The Rich Man I Wanted To Marry At 21'

The idea of success is not only subjective, but it also changes with time. When you are young, success is often about getting your dream job, earning a six- or seven-figure salary, owning a car and a house, and perhaps getting married (with or without children). But life has a funny way of throwing your plans into a bin and acquainting you with the real world. That is when the definition of success changes, and you begin to cherish the journey, including the hardships, that got you where you are today.

Dubai-based nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has a similar story. Taking to Instagram a few days ago, she shared how her definition of success has changed from when she was 21 to now that she is 41.

Dubai Nutritionist Redefines Success

"At 21, I wanted to marry a rich man, be a hot housewife, and have two kids. Today, I am 41, I am unmarried, I run two different businesses with more than 40 people in it, and I think somewhere along the way, I became the rich man," she said.

"The funny thing is the original plan actually worked because by 25, I had the rich man, I had a Dubai apartment, and you know the kind of life that makes relatives jealous. But, I still remember thinking, 'Why it does not feel like my life,'" she added.

Explaining why she was overthinking her achievements and could not fully celebrate them, she said that, like many other Indian women, she was trying to build herself in a way that would help her get chosen.

"I mean we are taught to either be desirable enough so a powerful man can pick you or successful enough so you never need one. Then we spend our whole life fighting these two thoughts but still performing for their approval," the Nutrition In Sync Founder said.

"And you know what? Realising that what I want for myself comes before any of that has changed me more than marriage, divorce, success, or money ever did," she concluded.

In the caption, she wrote that though success looks different at 41 from what she imagined at 21, her life is "not better", "not worse", it's just hers. "And I think that's the point. The older I get, the more I realise that freedom isn't about rejecting men, marriage, motherhood, ambition, or success. It's about having the courage to decide what you actually want and letting that answer be enough."

Social Media Reactions

Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Best."

Mariyam Kisat, a Dubai-based RJ, said, "So freaking inspiring."

An Instagram user wrote, "Love love... waiting for more! You've helped me heal parts of me that I never knew needed healing. Thank you and keep inspiring us."

Another commented, "I came across this video, and it's so liberating seeing a girl thriving at this stage. Much love!"

Rashi Chowdhary's story is a reminder that ambitions evolve with age and experience.

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