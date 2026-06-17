Woman Highlights Major Work-Life Balance Difference Between India And Europe: 'Life Slows Down Here'

An Indian woman residing in Germany has caught social media's attention for highlighting the significant differences in work-life balance between Europe and India. In an Instagram video, digital content creator Himani Sharma detailed how European life slows down after 6 PM, with shops closing and work ending, allowing for personal time, unlike in India, where people often remain mentally preoccupied with work during social gatherings.

Sharma credited her time in Europe with teaching her to appreciate, rather than rush, social interactions and leisure time whilst being fully present in the moment.

"One thing I will really miss if I ever go back to India is how life slows down in Europe after 6 pm. Like shops are shut, work is over and people actually go back to living their life," Sharma can be heard saying in the clip.

"And honestly, this was such a culture shock for me in the beginning because back in India, even when we meet friends, we are still mentally at work. Checking phones, replying to messages, eating quickly, talking a little and then leaving," she added.

Sharma said nobody in Europe was constantly on their phones. Instead, they revelled in the mundane and human connection.

"But in Europe, people sit in cafes for hours, sipping one drink slowly, having deep conversation, enjoying the weather, ordering a little food and simply spending time with each other," Sharma said.

"Nobody is constantly on their phone. I feel like living in Europe taught me how to be fully present in the moment. And honestly, I really wish we had more of this culture back in my home country too."

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Internet reacts

The clip drew a few reactions from social media users. "Slow living is underrated," said one user, while another added: "The thing I like about Europe and developed countries is their mindset and financial independence the women have."

A third commented: "This is exactly the kind of success people don't talk about enough."