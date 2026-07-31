Man Rejects Rs 2 Crore Job Offer In India For $160,000 Role In US Citing Work-Life Balance

Choosing between a local job and moving abroad is a growing dilemma for many Indians. While family ties and comfort often favour staying back in the homeland, one professional recently turned down a Rs 2 crore offer for a $160,000 role in the United States. In a LinkedIn post, a Dubai-based developer named C J Teja Sai shared the story of his friend, who took this decision.

Sai said his friend was not driven by salary alone but by differences in work culture and work-life balance. Though initially surprised, Sai revealed that his friend's response shifted the conversation away from money.

"He recently rejected a Rs 2 crore offer in India and chose a $160K role in the US instead. My first reaction was, "But the cost of living is so different." His answer was simple: "In the US, I log off at 5 PM. In India, I'd be expected to be available 24/7." Interestingly, he said he was okay with the visa pressure and uncertainty," Sai wrote.

The friend was willing to live with uncertainty regarding the visa situation, stating that predictable personal time mattered more to him. Sai also shared an incident involving his friend's uncle, who works in the US, which further cemented the decision to reject the India offer.

"When we compare offers across countries, we usually compare salaries and taxes. Maybe we should also compare time, boundaries, and the ability to disconnect," said Sai, adding: "Compensation isn't just what gets credited to your bank account. It's also the life you get to live outside of work."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, responses were mixed, with a section of users agreeing with the individual's decision to venture abroad while others said work-life balance depended on the company.

"Many times I had to extend my day. So work-life balance in the USA is similar to India," said one user, while another added: "Many managers in India do not push back on bad requirements. They will simply say yes to any requests. I have seen managers saying yes if the client says to work faster. Made their team work on weekends and have high attrition."

A third commented: "Your friend's decisions are made on negative assumptions. Not once have I or any of my team been forced to work extra or on weekends, even though we all cater to US healthcare industry. It depends on the person's mindset."