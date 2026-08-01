"Nobody Takes My Work Seriously": Woman Says Working From Home Left Her Overworked, Prefers Office Life

Working from home is often seen as comfortable and convenient, but one woman says the reality can be very different. In a humorous video, she shared how remote work has blurred the line between office and home, leaving little time for breaks or a proper routine.

The video was shared on Instagram by a woman named Honey Singh, with the text "work from home reality" displayed on the screen.

Talking about her daily routine, Singh said that working from home meant there was nowhere to go and that she often felt she had to work even more. She said that as soon as she woke up, she sat down with her laptop, and because of back-to-back meetings, there was no fixed time to eat.

She added that even basic daily activities had become difficult to manage because work took over the day.

Singh said that she often got time to bathe only in the evening. She also said that working while lying in uncomfortable positions had given her a permanent backache. She added that despite working so much, nobody took her work seriously.

Comparing remote work with working from an office, Singh said employees at least get regular breaks, a proper lunch hour and time to interact with colleagues when they go to the office.

She said that going to the office was better because people could take short breaks, enjoy a one-hour lunch break, chat with friends and then return to work. She added that once office hours were over, the laptop was shut, but while working from home, the bed itself had become the office.