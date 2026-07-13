Indian Woman Left Surprised By New Zealand's Work-Life Balance, Calls It A "Culture Shock"

A simple message of appreciation and a reminder to go home on time made an Indian woman notice a major difference in her workplace experience in New Zealand. Yamika Gandhi, an Indian woman working in New Zealand, shared a video on Instagram from her office at around 4 pm on a Friday. She said most of her colleagues were not in the office because they usually work from home on Fridays.

In the video, Gandhi explained that she had completed an important task when a colleague sent her a message thanking her for her work. She said the appreciation still surprises her because she feels she is only doing the job she is paid to do.

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Gandhi said that she was supposed to do the work because she was paid for it, yet every time she did something even mildly good, people noticed it, thanked her, and appreciated her for it.

She added that this experience still feels like a "culture shock" for her.

Gandhi also shared that her colleagues often encourage her not to spend extra time in the office.

She said, "My colleagues often nudge me by saying, 'Don't stay too late', 'Go home soon'."

She explained that when she joined the company, her manager told her not to work beyond 40 hours a week. She added that if she ever worked extra hours to complete a deadline, she was encouraged to take time off on another day.

While sharing her views, Gandhi compared her workplace experiences in India and New Zealand. She said employees in India are often expected to work beyond office hours and even on weekends.

Gandhi said, "Hard work is often measured in the quantity of hours rather than the quality."

She explained that people in New Zealand stay focused during working hours and then spend the rest of their time with family, hobbies, and personal interests.

Gandhi said, "I just love the work culture here so much."