Delhi Finalises Eligibility For Rs 2,500 Women's Scheme: Who Can Apply?

The Delhi government has finalised the eligibility criteria for its proposed Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance scheme for women, clearing the way for its rollout, which is expected around Raksha Bandhan next month.

Under the scheme, officially renamed Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive Rs 2,500 every month. The government is yet to announce the registration process and launch date.

The latest announcement comes months after the BJP, which had promised the scheme in its Delhi Assembly election manifesto, approved it after forming the government in the national capital. Monday's decision lays down who will qualify for the benefit and who will be excluded.

Who Gets Rs 2,500 A Month?

According to the eligibility criteria finalised by the government, a beneficiary must:

Be a woman between 21 and 60 years of age.

Be part of a family that has been residing in Delhi for at least 10 years.

Belong to a family with an annual income of not more than ₹2.5 lakh.

Be the only woman from the family receiving the benefit.

Be the eldest eligible woman if more than one woman in the family qualifies.

Have no criminal record, and neither should any member of her family.

Who Is Not Eligible?

Women already receiving a government pension or any other regular financial assistance from the government will not be eligible for the scheme.

The benefit will also not be available to women from families that own a four-wheeler.

The government is yet to announce the documents required and the process for submitting applications.

CM Reviews Rollout Plan

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the scheme's implementation at a meeting with senior officials on Monday and directed departments to ensure that eligible women receive the benefit through a transparent and time-bound process.

"Eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 every month, strengthening their dignity, confidence and economic empowerment," Ms Gupta said.

She also directed officials to ensure strict adherence to the scheme's guidelines so that "only genuine beneficiaries" receive the financial assistance.

Rollout Expected Around Raksha Bandhan

The government has said it is targeting the rollout of the scheme around Raksha Bandhan next month, though an exact date is yet to be announced.

Officials are expected to announce details of the registration process, documents required and the mode of disbursal before applications open.