5 Delhi Government School Girls Selected For US Space Science Workshop

Five students from Delhi government schools have been selected to participate in a Space Science Workshop at the US Space and Rocket Center after emerging as the top performers in a competitive selection process. The students were chosen from over 400 applicants from government and government-aided schools across Delhi.

The selected students received their travel tickets from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The workshop, scheduled for October-November 2026, will provide participants with practical learning experiences in space science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

The US Space Science Workshop aims to encourage students with a strong interest in STEM subjects by providing international exposure and practical learning opportunities. The programme identifies high-potential students from government and government-aided schools through a structured selection process.

More than 400 students applied for the programme. In the first stage, 130 candidates were shortlisted based on their performance in a STEM assessment and evaluation of their Statement of Purpose (SOP). The assessment focused on scientific aptitude, analytical thinking and interest in STEM education.

The shortlisted students then participated in a regional workshop, where they developed and presented hands-on science projects. Following a comprehensive evaluation, the top five projects were selected, and the students behind them earned the opportunity to attend the workshop in the United States.

The programme is being conducted under the Saksham initiative, implemented by the Delhi government in collaboration with Honeywell Technologies. The initiative aims to strengthen STEM education among girls studying in government and government-aided schools.

The programme currently covers 12 schools and plans to reach nearly 12,000 students by 2029. While the majority of participating schools are in Delhi, the initiative is also being implemented in Pune, Bengaluru and Gurugram to expand access to STEM learning opportunities.

The selected students will attend a week-long programme at the US Space and Rocket Center, where they will participate in practical sessions, space science activities and interactive STEM workshops. The programme is designed to improve students' understanding of space science while providing international academic exposure.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Indian students have significant potential to contribute to scientific research and innovation. She noted that initiatives promoting STEM education can encourage greater participation of girls in science and technology-related fields.