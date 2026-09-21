From Delivering Pizzas To Owning 3 Restaurants: Indian Man's 11-Year Journey In Australia Goes Viral

An Indian man who moved to Australia 11 years ago for higher education has transformed his life from delivering pizzas to becoming an Australian citizen and a successful business owner. His journey was recently shared on X by his brother-in-law and entrepreneur Vineeth K, who celebrated the milestone after the man and his family received Australian citizenship.

When he first moved to Australia, the man hoped to build a career in the field he had studied. However, finding a job in his area proved difficult. He eventually took up a full-time job at a pizza shop, where his work included preparing orders and delivering pizzas to customers. "He went to Australia 11 years ago to study. Not merit, so he couldn't get a job in his field. He got a full-time job at a pizza shop, started working, and 3 years later, with a partnership and some funds, took up a pizza franchise," the tweet read.

After working at the pizza shop for about three years, he had saved enough money to invest in a pizza franchise with a business partner. That decision marked a major turning point in his life. Over time, the business grew, allowing him to acquire two more pizza franchises. His personal life also changed during this period. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he returned to India and got married before taking his wife back to Australia.

As his business continued to grow, so did his financial stability. He eventually bought a house in Australia and a BMW. He also built a house in Hyderabad and brought his parents to Australia, allowing his family to share in the life he had built.

After 11 years in Australia, he and his family recently became Australian citizens. "He worked his a** off delivering pizzas in the early days. Seeing this kind of journey and success is really infectious," Vineeth added.

See the tweet here:

The story resonated with social media users, with many praising his determination and willingness to start from the bottom despite having an educational background.

One user wrote, "Congratulations. Great story. There is nothing like hardwork. Right place right time & luck. Everything plays it's own part in success or failure." Another commented, "Such a wonderful story of how hardwork and determination beats educational qualification."

A third said, "Heartiest congratulations to your brother in law- it's a land of equal opportunity- one who works hard and gives makes it there and your brother in law has done the right thing over last 11 years I must say."