Rs 9,580 For A 22-Minute Taxi Ride: Indian Traveller's Norway Experience Sparks Online Debate

An Indian traveller's taxi ride in Norway has sparked an online debate after he shared a bill of nearly Rs 10,000 for a journey that lasted just 22 minutes. The traveller, identified on X as Vinod, said the taxi covered around 29 km during the ride. Despite the steep fare, he described the journey as smooth and comfortable.

According to the bill he shared, the ride cost 934 Norwegian kroner, which is roughly Rs 9,580. The unusually high amount prompted Vinod to compare taxi fares in Norway with those in India, where similar distances can cost considerably less, particularly when using services such as Uber.

"There are a few things India does far better than Norway… this is one of them. I've had much more affordable Uber rides in India. Not always premium, but money-wise, they are way, way cheaper," he wrote, along with a short video of the ride and screenshot of the bill.

See the post here:

His post soon triggered a wider discussion about the differences between the two countries when it comes to transport costs, salaries, living expenses and service standards.

While some users agreed that taxis in India are far more affordable, others argued that simply comparing the final fare does not provide the full picture. Norway has significantly higher wages and living costs, they pointed out, meaning the same amount of money can have a very different impact on residents in the two countries.

One user wrote, "You also forgot to mention the average salary in Norway is roughly around 6.5 lakhs INR monthly. Also imagine how good the infrastructure is that it took only 22 minutes to cover 29km."

Another commented, "It's cheaper in India but the quality of taxi and many other things are far better in western countries."A third said, "Everything is always priced in terms of purchasing power. Developed countries will always have higher prices when you compare with India's purchasing power ($50 haircuts, $200 doctor's appointments etc)."