"What Will You Even Do Coming To America?" Indian Man Shows Empty US Neighbourhood At 6 PM

An Indian man living in the United States has sparked an online discussion after sharing a video showing his quiet neighbourhood at around 6 pm. Nitin Malhotra, who shares content about life in the US on Instagram, posted a video showing rows of expensive houses but very few people on the streets. He used the video to highlight what he described as a major difference between suburban life in the US and the more crowded surroundings many people are familiar with in India.

In the video, Malhotra points towards the streets and sarcastically comments on the lack of people outside. He says that even if he walks around his entire neighbourhood, he is unlikely to see anyone.

According to Malhotra, the houses in the area are worth around Rs 5 crore, Rs 10 crore and even Rs 15 crore. Despite the high property values, he says the streets remain largely empty at 6 pm.

He also compares the scene with India, where stepping outside the home in the evening can often mean seeing people on the streets, shops and other public spaces.

Watch the video here:



'What will you even do coming to America?'

Malhotra says he has lived in the US for five years and questions what life would be like for someone moving there expecting the same level of activity found in Indian neighbourhoods.

He also claims that the quiet suburban lifestyle is not limited to Florida. According to him, he has observed similar scenes in parts of Texas, California and New York, although he acknowledges that some areas with larger Indian and South Asian communities can be different.

The video has led to a wider discussion online about the differences between American suburban life and life in Indian neighbourhoods.

Some viewers described the quiet streets as peaceful, while others said they could also feel lonely. Others discussed whether expensive homes and privacy necessarily provide the same sense of community that people may experience in busier neighbourhoods.

Social media debate

The video has attracted comments from people discussing the advantages and disadvantages of suburban life in the US. Some users said they appreciated the peace and privacy, while others focused on the lack of visible social interaction.

However, the observations in the video represent Malhotra's personal experience rather than a verified picture of all American neighbourhoods.