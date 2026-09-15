Days After Miss Universe India Finale, Finalist Resumes Work As Google Cloud Engineer In Bengaluru

For most contestants, walking the Miss Universe India stage can feel like the beginning of a new chapter. For Umanga Kumawat, it was followed by something far more familiar - a return to her laptop, meetings and the daily grind of corporate life. Just weeks after competing at the Miss Universe India 2026 national finale in Jaipur, the engineer was back at her desk at Google's Bengaluru office. Notably, Umanga represented Madhya Pradesh at the pageant and made it to the Top 20 in a field of 52 finalists. Kerala's Kaziah Liz Mejia ultimately won the national title at the August 23 finale.

On September 14, Umanga offered her followers a glimpse into what life looks like after the pageant, sharing a one-minute "day in my life" video from the Google campus in Bengaluru. The video captures an ordinary workday, with a gym session, emails, lunch, coffee breaks and work.

Her day begins around 9:30 am, and, like many people, the first challenge is deciding what to wear. In the video, she chooses a black top paired with bright red trousers before picking up her laptop sleeve, backpack and earbuds and heading to Google's Bengaluru campus.

At 10:30 am, Umanga hits the company's wellness centre. She starts with the treadmill, then does some stretches and leg exercises. After a quick outfit check, she switches to work mode. By 12:30 pm, the pageant contestant is back to corporate life with her laptop open, notebook on the side, documents spread out.

Watch the video here:

Lunch is at 2:10 pm. The Google cafeteria has biryani, fruits and dessert, but Umanga keeps it simple with a bowl of noodle soup and greens. She is back at her desk by 3 pm. Around 4:30 pm, she moves to a quieter lounge with big windows overlooking the campus. At 5:30 pm, it's a coffee break. She goes to the tea and coffee area, orders a hot drink from the kiosk, and then heads to the elevator as her workday ends.

While many beauty pageant contestants go into modelling, films or other public-facing careers, Umanga is balancing a corporate job with her passions outside work.