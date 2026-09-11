Miss Universe India Shares Sushmita Sen-Kaziah Mejo Photo Amid Viral Controversy

Sushmita Sen recently found herself at the centre of social media chatter during the Miss Universe India 2026 finale. After a video of the actor interacting with the winners went viral online, internet users speculated that Sushmita seemed to have ignored newly crowned Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo while on stage.

However, the pageant has now shared a picture of Sushmita Sen with Kaziah and the other newly crowned winners on Instagram. The post appears to put the speculation surrounding any tiff between the two to rest.

The image featured the actor dressed in a black gown. She is seen standing alongside Miss Universe India 2026 winner Kaziah Liz Mejo and runners-up Vaishnavi Ganesh, Anushri Satavlekar, Tejaswini Shrivastava and Anubha Vashisth. The side note read, "Where legacy meets the future. The iconic Sushmita Sen shares the stage with the newly crowned winners of Miss Universe India 2026 — a moment celebrating beauty, ambition, and the next generation of women ready to represent India on the global stage. A frame that will remain part of the legacy of Miss Universe India."

In the viral video that sparked the controversy, Sushmita Sen can be seen adjusting the crown of Vaishnavi Ganesh, the first runner-up of Miss Universe India 2026. She is then seen walking past Kaziah Liz Mejo with a broad smile on her face as she appeared to be responding to someone else on the other side of the stage.

However, the brief moment sparked speculation online. Some social media users interpreted it as Sushmita being dismissive of Kaziah. They criticised the actor's behaviour as "disappointing" and suggested that it appeared dismissive towards Kaziah.

The Miss Universe India grand finale took place on 23 August in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Kaziah Liz Mejo beat 52 other finalists to secure the national title. She was crowned by her predecessor, Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma.

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