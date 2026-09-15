Sukhwinder Singh Left Event 'Very Sad' After Priyanka Chopra Stole The Spotlight, Recalls Salim Merchant

Priyanka Chopra's journey from Bollywood to becoming a global icon has been filled with memorable moments, both on and off screen. Looking back at one such incident, composer Salim Merchant recalled the time Priyanka's arrival unintentionally shifted the spotlight away from legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh, who was deeply hurt and departed the venue.

The incident dates back to the time when Priyanka was riding high on the success of Quantico. At the time, the actor had returned to Bollywood and taken on the lead role in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal, which hit theatres in 2016.

“Sukhwinder Singh was performing during the event. Priyanka's Quantico was continuing its hit run at that time. She arrived a bit late for the event. Sukhwinder was singing, but suddenly, the focus shifted towards her,” Salim said in a chat with Prakhar Gupta.

“I mean, it's natural that the media and others turned towards her. She was the star of the film; there's no doubt about it. And she had just returned from the US after Quantico's massive success. But Sukhwinder felt so bad and awkward, and he left the venue. He was very sad. So, I accompanied him, and we went and had tea at my studio,” he added.

Jai Gangaajal served as a follow-up to the 2003 film Gangaajal. The movie features Priyanka Chopra in the lead role as a fierce police officer, alongside Prakash Jha making his major acting debut. The cast also featured Manav Kaul and Ninad Kamat in key roles.

Priyaka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film marks her grand return to Indian cinema following 2019's The Sky Is Pink. It is slated for a global release on April 7, 2027. She also has Reset with Orlando Bloom in the lineup.

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