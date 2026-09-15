<i>'Dil To Pagal Hai'</i> To <i>'Chale Chalo'</i>: Malaysian PM's Post-BRICS Bollywood Playlist Is Viral

The 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi has concluded, but its echoes continue to be heard beyond geopolitics, with Indian music emerging as an unexpected highlight of the gathering. As the returning world leaders share glimpses of their visit, internet users can't stop talking about Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's careful selection of Bollywood tracks for each photo he posted.

Posting a video on Instagram of Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming him to Bharat Mandapam, the venue where the meetings were held, Ibrahim picked the song 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

For another picture with PM Modi, he used the song 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' from the Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor-starrer film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

For his own pictures addressing the BRICS Summit, the Malaysian leader selected the track 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' from the 2000 Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Preity Zinta-starrer 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'. In the shorts of his departure from India, he used the song 'Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe' from the movie 'Lakshya'. Both tracks send a message of togetherness, making them a fitting choice for the BRICS pictures.

During his India tour, Ibrahim also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Sharing pictures of his feast with the Opposition leaders, Ibrahim chose 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' from the movie 'Veer-Zaara' -- a song that celebrates the cultural diversity of India.

But one of his most interesting choices of music was for his post about meeting with the Iranian delegation. For his post about meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ibrahim chose the song 'Saathi Haath Badhana' from the 1957 film 'Naya Daur'. The track is about joining hands and moving forward together, making it a correct fit to forward the message of togetherness.

Another post that grabbed attention was Ibrahim's picture with Russian President Vladimir Putin, for which he selected 'Chale Chalo' from the 2001 Aamir Khan-starrer 'Lagaan'-- signifying the message of moving together.

The Malaysian leader wasn't the only one who used music to send their diplomatic messaging forward. Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono also used Bollywood music from the movie 'Dil Dhadakne Do' around President Prabowo Subianto's visit.

India said the BRICS Summit in Delhi, held against the backdrop of a "very polarised world", was a success. Talking about the summit, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said, "The BRICS Summit was taking place in a very polarised world – there were two major conflicts, big divides and very strong opinions and interests. Even in the midst of this polarisation, we actually forged a consensus. If you look at it, the toughest issue of the day was the West Asia conflict. But we were able to get out a statement to which everybody agreed."

As many as 32 delegations had come for the summit – 11 from BRICS member states, 10 partners, four regional bodies and seven international organisations, he added.