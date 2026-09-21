Woman Groped In Bihar's Jamui, 3 Arrested After Disturbing Video Surfaces

Three people have been arrested in Bihar's Jamui after a video showing them harassing a couple surfaced online. The action comes hours after social media users tagged Bihar Police, urging action against those involved in the disturbing clip. Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajit Dayal had earlier told NDTV that police contacted the woman and were analysing the video to identify those seen in it. He had promised action after the suspects are identified.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident has been condemned by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed the victims were Class 10 students.

"A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not "culture." It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices," Gandhi said in a post on X.

He also demanded stringent action against the culprits under the POCSO Act, which is aimed at preventing and prosecuting cases of child sexual abuse.

The video shows the couple being surrounded by a group of people with one of them holding the collar of the victim's shirt, pulling him away from the woman. As she tries to run away, a masked man follows her and grabs her from behind trying to take her away.

The woman is heard screaming while resisting attempts to grope her.

The woman's friend breaks free and rushes to help her. They run towards their two-wheeler parked nearby but the attackers chase them.

An argument takes place as the two friends get on the two-wheeler to escape the ordeal, but the attackers grab the woman's arm. She again pleads as the video ends.

There are many vehicles parked in the area, but the reason for the confrontation has not been independently established.