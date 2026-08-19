Bihar Police Constable Result 2026 Declared; 19,681 Candidates Qualify For PET And PST

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has released the result for the recruitment of Prohibition Constables, Warders (Kakshpal) and Mobile Squad Constables. Candidates can check their qualifying status and download the merit list through the official CSBC website.

This recruitment aims to fill 4,236 vacant positions under different Bihar government departments. There are 1,697 Prohibition Constable posts, 2,431 Warder posts, and 108 Mobile Squad Constable posts.

The examination attracted a large number of applicants, with more than 11 lakh candidates registering for the recruitment process. CSBC received 11,43,855 applications, out of which 11,04,473 candidates were considered eligible after document scrutiny and removal of invalid applications.

The written test was conducted on June 14 and June 17, 2026, in two shifts across 544 examination centres spread throughout Bihar's 38 districts. Around 5,34,735 candidates appeared for the exam. During the examination, 80 candidates were removed from the process due to cases of misconduct and indiscipline.

According to CSBC's selection criteria, candidates needed to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the written examination to qualify for the next stage.

A total of 19,681 candidates have cleared the written examination and will now move forward to the physical test stage. Candidates who obtained marks equal to the prescribed cut-off score have also been included in the list of shortlisted candidates.

The next phase of the recruitment process will involve PET and PST rounds. Candidates will be assessed through events such as running, high jump, shot put and physical measurement tests.