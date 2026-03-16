Bihar Police SI Result 2026 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Result

Bihar Police SI Result 2026 Out: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) on Monday announced the Preliminary Examination result for Police Sub-inspector (SI). To download the result candidates can visit the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. A total of 1799 posts were announced by the BPSSC in a notification issued on September 23, 2025.

The examinations were conducted in two shifts on January 18 and 21, in which 10,36,702 candidates registered. The commission said 7,26,231 candidates appeared for the examination, while 29,272 were disqualified due to various reasons such as misconduct, wrong roll number on the OMR sheet, failure to sign the OMR, etc.

Check official notice here

The commission further added, "6,96,959 candidates' answer sheets were evaluated. Following the prescribed recruitment procedure, candidates were selected category-wise according to merit so that 20 times the number of originally available vacancies could be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Written Examination to appear in the Main Written Competitive Examination."

Candidates selected on the basis of the preliminary written examination will be given the opportunity to appear in the Main Written Examination. The main written examination is likely to be conducted in the second week of April 2026, the commission added.

To download the result, candidates are advised to visit bpssc.bihar.gov.in and download the PDF to check their roll number mentioned in the list.