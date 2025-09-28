CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 4,128 Posts, Details Here

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited applications for 4,128 Bihar Police Constable vacancies with pay scale of Level 2 and Level 3. Candidates can apply for the posts starting October 6, 2025 on the official website of the board - csbc.bihar.gov.in.

1,603 posts of Alcohol Prohibition Cop and 2,417 posts of Chamberlain are available for application with a level 3 pay scale (Rs 21,700 to Rs. 69,100). Mobile Squad Constable with 108 posts offer a pay scale of Level 2.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Process, Application Process, Fees

Selection Process

First stage of the selection process is the conduct of a written examination for testing candidate's knowledge from subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Examination will be held for two hours as OMR based for 100 questions, one mark awarded for each question. The level of the examination is Class 10.

Those who qualify the first stage will qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which tests the running, high jump and shot put capability of the candidate. Candidate must be successful in all the tests or else they won't be eligible for the post.

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of PET.

Last stage is the Document Verification process which require candidates to submit their valid id proof, driving license for mobile squad constable, Intermediate examination passing certificate, marksheet and more.

The last date to submit documents such as educational qualifications, driving license, caste certificate and filling application form is November 5, 2025.

How To Apply?

Candidates will be required to first register on the official website with their details such as candidate's name, nationality, mobile number, email ID, domicile of Bihar state, reservation category, gender and date of birth. After logging again, their consent will be asked for the application form and they will be required to submit their photograph and signature.

Application fee is Rs. 100 for all candidates.

Candidates are advised to read the notification for more details - "CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025".